Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$142.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$142.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG stock opened at C$101.73 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The company has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$114.96.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1899998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.