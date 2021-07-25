Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 43,016 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.