Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,612 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.96. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

