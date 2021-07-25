Man Group plc Purchases 29,460 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

