Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

