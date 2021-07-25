ManpowerGroup Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.16 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.41.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.