Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of MPFRF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.