Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.72. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

