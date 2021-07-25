Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,102. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATRC opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

