Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,183 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AIMC stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

