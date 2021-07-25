Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

