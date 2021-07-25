Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $260,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $89.25 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

