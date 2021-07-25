Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 21,468 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

