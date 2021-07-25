Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $303,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 6.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 419.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 259,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

