Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 500,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000.

Shares of LVRAU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

