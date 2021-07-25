Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $29.76 Million in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778,471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,761,000. 2U comprises 2.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 1.05% of 2U at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

2U stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 763,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.