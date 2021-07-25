Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 33,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 853.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $404.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.