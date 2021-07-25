Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,189,989 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,189,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TELL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

