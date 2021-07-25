Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 70.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 218,768 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $196.35. 1,933,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

