Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $150.64. 9,666,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

