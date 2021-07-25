Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.