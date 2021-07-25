Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 0.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,099,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The AES by 164.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 529,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

