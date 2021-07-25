Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $9.96 on Friday, reaching $685.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,905. RH has a 1 year low of $277.02 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $661.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

