MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MGEE opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

