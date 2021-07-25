MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $459.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $16.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.71. 574,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.