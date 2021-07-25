Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,983,782 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,983,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

LGACU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

