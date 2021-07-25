Millennium Management LLC Has $27.59 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,994 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,359,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

