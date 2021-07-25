Millennium Management LLC Has $31.11 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.49% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,208 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

