Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 310.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of SSR Mining worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

