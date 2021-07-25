Millennium Management LLC Purchases 44,088 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Wix.com worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Shares of WIX opened at $302.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

