Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,243 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

