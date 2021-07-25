Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $232.67 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003721 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $232.67 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 181,598,159 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

