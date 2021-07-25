Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $19.67 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $19.67 or 0.00057565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $54,512.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00139663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,070.98 or 0.99714020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00867765 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

