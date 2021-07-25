MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE FN opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.