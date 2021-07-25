MML Investors Services LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

