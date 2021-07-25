MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.02 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

