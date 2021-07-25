MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

