MobileGo (MGO) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $949,361.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

