Modefi Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Modefi has a market cap of $13.21 million and $438,915.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,533,598 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

