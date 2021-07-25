Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

