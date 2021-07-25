Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $261.20. 150,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.91. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

