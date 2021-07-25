Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.