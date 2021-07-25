MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 226,683 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,854,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 213,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,212. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24.

