MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $196.49 and a one year high of $284.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

