MONECO Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST remained flat at $$51.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.