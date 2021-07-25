MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 6,310,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,967. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.