MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 3,277 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $83.27. 4,090,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.