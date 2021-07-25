MoonTools (MOONS) Price Tops $17.76

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for $17.76 or 0.00051410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $488,292.99 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00120825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00138260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.92 or 0.99844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.80 or 0.00868011 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

