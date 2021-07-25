Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,420 ($31.62).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

