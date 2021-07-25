Morgan Stanley Acquires 192,422 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

